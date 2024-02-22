Aigen Investment Management LP Has $469,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,810 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

