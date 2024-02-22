Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $469,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,400 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

