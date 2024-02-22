Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $472,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

