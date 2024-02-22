Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $516,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Toro by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after buying an additional 204,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 40.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Toro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.