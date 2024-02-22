Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

UHS stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.