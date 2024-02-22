Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,714 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

