Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 117,817 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,817 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

