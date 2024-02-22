Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,258 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

