Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

