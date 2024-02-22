Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $11.77 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after buying an additional 3,542,008 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

