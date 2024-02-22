Alcoa Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 2,321,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,182. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after buying an additional 1,185,323 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

