Aldebaran Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aldebaran Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 4.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 2,142,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,515. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

