Algert Global LLC Buys 136,487 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,487 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sprinklr worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.7 %

CXM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 623,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,592. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

