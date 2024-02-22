Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,406 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vertiv worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 828.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

