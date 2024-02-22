Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.62. 115,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $401.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.