Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Head to Head Contrast

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Alior Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 21.21% 7.73% 0.35% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barclays and Alior Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Alior Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.88 billion 1.04 $7.33 billion $1.71 4.93 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barclays beats Alior Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

