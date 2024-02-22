Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.