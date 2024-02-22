ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ALLETE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALE stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

