AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 49,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The company has a market cap of $304.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.