AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 50,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,041. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

