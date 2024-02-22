AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,358. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $370.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $366.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.