AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,094. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

