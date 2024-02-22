AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.52%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

