AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $988,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000.

ESGU stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.27. 125,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

