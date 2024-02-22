AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of QCOM traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $154.90. 4,895,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,789. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
