AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $154.90. 4,895,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,789. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

