AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 46,090 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

