AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 5,449 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 218,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,030. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

