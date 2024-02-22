Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Position Increased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises 4.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $23,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AYX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 317,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,944. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

