Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Mandy Tenner Sells 828 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) VP Mandy Tenner sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $19,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $322,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

