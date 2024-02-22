American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.24 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

