American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $215.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,194. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

