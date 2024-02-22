American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

AMNB stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.