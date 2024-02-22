American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $73.78

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.78 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 12557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

