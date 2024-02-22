American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 183,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

