Amerigo Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:ARG opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.93 million, a PE ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1616162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

