Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.56 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,793 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

