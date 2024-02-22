Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

AMKR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,497. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $734,518 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

