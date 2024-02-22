Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.