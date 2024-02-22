Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Amphenol worth $141,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $106.10. 730,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,282. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.