Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1 million-$72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 236,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

