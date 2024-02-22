Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,523. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -913.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.