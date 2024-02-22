Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $16.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,089,707 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.