Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,156 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

