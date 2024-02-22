Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.36 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

ADI stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.