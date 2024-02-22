Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of CARG opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
