Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARG. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

