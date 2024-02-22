Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $121.86

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

DY opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.67.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

