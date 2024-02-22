Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

