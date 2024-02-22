Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.60

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,553,000 after buying an additional 577,226 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

