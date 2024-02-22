Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $506.72

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $367.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

