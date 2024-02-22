Analysts Set Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Price Target at C$82.20

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$82.20.

LNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

LNR opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 660 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,091.80. Insiders have bought 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.92% of the company's stock.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

